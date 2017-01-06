Man shot by police in Whanganui

|
A man has been shot by Police in Whanganui this evening and is receiving medical attention.
Police were called to a family harm incident in Aramoho just after 7pm.
A man has aimed a firearm at Police and has subsequently been shot by a member of the Armed Offenders Squad.
