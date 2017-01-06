Gore Police call for witnesses to fatal crash

Friday, 6 January, 2017 - 23:26

Gore Police are calling for witnesses to a fatal crash on December 27 on State Highway 1.

The crash, which resulted in the death of a motorcyclist, occurred around 4pm just east of Pukerau.

Police would like to speak to any further witnesses to the crash who we have not yet spoken to - in particular the driver of a vehicle travelling towards Gore who was in front of the motorcyclist just prior to the crash.

Police would also like to speak with any motorist who may have been overtaken by a south-bound red motorcycle on State Highway 1 in the vicinity of Pukerau or Clinton just prior to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gore Police on 03 203 9300 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 .