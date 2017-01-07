Protest against the Canterbury Rodeo happening today

Saturday, 7 January, 2017 - 07:32

Today members and supporters of the animal rights group, Christchurch Animal Rights Action (C.A.R.A) are meeting outside the Canterbury rodeo to protest the treatment of rodeo animals.

"It isn’t possible to treat an animal with kindness and respect inside a rodeo. Rodeos are nothing more than glorified animal abuse and we are gathering today to show our opposition to this," said Dom Mallard, C.A.R.A spokesperson.

"We are urging people, especially families, not to attend any rodeos. We need to teach our children values that impact better on society, such as kindness and thoughtfulness. Rodeos are the complete opposite of that", added Mallard.

There have been numerous protests happening at rodeos all over New Zealand and animal rights groups including CARA have plans to organise protests outside many more over the next rodeo season.

Anti-rodeo protesters are meeting at 10am outside the Canterbury Rodeo Grounds and invite anyone interested to come and join them.