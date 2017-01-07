Police appeal for witnesses to Kerikeri crash

Saturday, 7 January, 2017 - 09:55

Statement from Detective Sergeant Bill Dawson.

Police are seeking witnesses to a crash on Kerikeri Road yesterday at approximately 5.00pm.

A white Mitsubishi Triton Ute travelling towards north Kerikeri has pulled to the left side of SH10, south of the Kerikeri Road roundabout.

It truck struck three lamp posts before the it rolled and landed on its roof just before the roundabout.

The front passenger needed to be freed from the vehicle by the Fire Service.

She was subsequently flown to hospital for treatment and has no serious injuries.

There were three children in the back of the vehicle who were appropriately restrained.

They suffered some bumps and bruises but no serious injuries.

Members of the public who were present at the time assisted the occupants before Police and emergency services arrived and a number of these witnesses have been spoken to by Police.

A 37-year-old male, who was the driver of the vehicle, is facing charges in relation to this incident.

Police are seeking further witnesses to the crash, particularly anyone who witnessed the vehicle in the time leading up to the crash driving around Kerikeri.

Police would like these people to come forward.

Information can be reported to Kerikeri Police station on 09 407 9211.

The vehicle is undergoing examination and the passengers of the vehicle will be spoken to in due course.