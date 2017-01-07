Police seek missing Hastings man

Saturday, 7 January, 2017 - 11:10

Police are seeking 24-year-old Cameron Taiki.

Mr Taiki was last seen on Wednesday night at his home address in Mayfair, Hastings.

Mr Taiki has not been in contact with family or friends or gone to work since Wednesday.

Mr Taiki's family are concerned and would like him to make contact with them.

If anyone has any information on Mr Taiki's whereabouts please call Hawkes Bay Police on 06 831 0700.