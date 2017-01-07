Traffic delays expected on Southern Motorway following bus fire

|
Traffic delays are expected following the bus fire at the Greenlane exit earlier this morning.
Lane one, southbound, will remain closed for at least two hours while the bus is removed.
Lanes two and three remain open, however traffic is backed up and significant delays are expected.
Police ask motorists to take alternate routes.
