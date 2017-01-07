State Highway 1 near Taupo closed because of crash

Saturday, 7 January, 2017 - 11:47

State Highway 1 near Taupō is expected to be closed for at least the next two hours after a serious crash.

The crash occurred near the Taupō Bypass intersection with Broadlands Road. A diversion is in place through the Taupō township.

The NZ Transport Agency is asking motorists to avoid travelling through the area if they can or expect delays.

Motorists can get real time information from:

- 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

- www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

For Waikato/Bay of Plenty updates on this crash and others use:

- www.facebook.com/NZTAWaikatoBoP/

- www.twitter.com/NZTAWaiBoP