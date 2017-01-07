Woman found at Opotiki beach identified

|
[ login or create an account ]
The woman whose body was found in Opotiki yesterday has been identified as 54-year-old Marama Lloyd, also known as Marama Greeks, from Otaki.
While Police's investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death is ongoing, it is not thought to be suspicious.
The matter will be referred to the Coroner.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.