Police attend fatal crash in Taupo

Saturday, 7 January, 2017 - 12:50

Police are attending a fatal crash on the Taupo Expressway.

One person has died after a car crashed with a cyclist.

Medical attention was provided however the cyclist died at the scene.

Police’s serious crash unit is investigating the crash.

The northbound lanes are closed while emergency services respond to the crash.

Diversions are in place at Centennial Drive and Broadlands Road.