All lanes on Southern motorway now open

All three lanes on the Sourthern motorway are now open following the bus fire this morning near the Greenlane exit and traffic is flowing freely.
The bus has been moved to the shoulder while mechanics prepare it for removal.
Motorists should take care while travelling in this area.
Lane one will close for a short period when the bus is removed.
