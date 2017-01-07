Police attend fatal crash on Arundel Rakaia Road

|
Around 8:00AM this morning, a vehicle travelling south on Arundel Rakaia Road has crashed into a bridge at Rangitata Terrace Road.
The vehicle, a green van, has then entered the water and become fully submerged.
Police have attended and located a man’s body in the van.
Enquiries continue into the crash and Serious Crash Unit will be investigating.
