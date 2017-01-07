Police attend fatal crash on Arundel Rakaia Road

Saturday, 7 January, 2017 - 16:05

Around 8:00AM this morning, a vehicle travelling south on Arundel Rakaia Road has crashed into a bridge at Rangitata Terrace Road.

The vehicle, a green van, has then entered the water and become fully submerged.

Police have attended and located a man’s body in the van.

Enquiries continue into the crash and Serious Crash Unit will be investigating.