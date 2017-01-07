Serious crash south of Katikati

Saturday, 7 January, 2017 - 17:05

Two people are in a critical condition after a two-vehicle crash south of Katikati on State Highway 2.

Emergency services were notified just after 4.30pm of the crash between the intersections of Wright Road and Aongatete Road.

The road is currently down to one lane.

Motorists are asked to drive with care and patience, and avoid the area if possible.