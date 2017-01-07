Motorists advised to avoid using State Highway 2 near Katikati

Saturday, 7 January, 2017 - 17:58

State Highway 2 south of Katikati is expected to be closed for at least the next two hours after a serious crash.

The crash occurred near Wilson Road.

The NZ Transport Agency says there is a diversion in place but the detour could add an extra 40 minutes to a normal journey.

The diversion is through State Highway 29 Kaimai Ranges. Motorists can use State Highway 26, State Highway 27 then State Highway 24 to reach State Highway 29.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area or delay all non-essential travel.

You can get real time information from:

- 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

- www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

For Waikato/Bay of Plenty updates on this crash and others use:

- www.facebook.com/NZTAWaikatoBoP/

- www.twitter.com/NZTAWaiBoP