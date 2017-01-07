$500,000 win for two lucky Lotto players

Saturday, 7 January, 2017 - 20:13

Lotto players from Rotorua and Porirua will be popping the champagne tonight after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning Lotto tickets were sold at Pak N Save Rotorua in Rotorua and Plimmerton Four Square in Porirua.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $8 million.

Meanwhile, Strike Four also rolled over and will be $500,000 on Wednesday.

Anyone who bought their ticket from either of the above stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ ticket-checker app.