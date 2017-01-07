AOS callout in Okato

|
[ login or create an account ]
The Armed Offenders Squad remains in Oxford Road, New Plymouth, following reports earlier today of a man with a crossbow at a residential address.
Cordons are still in place and Police continue to work to appeal to the male.
There are no reports of any injuries.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.