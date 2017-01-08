Crash on Hibiscus Coast Highway closes road

|
Hibiscus Coast Highway is closed due to a single vehicle crash between Otanerua and Waiwera Roads.
The driver has been taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.
The road is due to partially re-open in approximately 15 minutes and fully re-open in one hour.
Delays are expected and Police ask motorists to avoid the area while the crash is cleared.
