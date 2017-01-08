Police resolve disorder event in Huntly overnight

Sunday, 8 January, 2017 - 09:20

Statement from Detective Sergeant Dean Anderson.

Police’s assistance was required overnight in Huntly to break up a Bailey Street party with more than 60 people present.

Police were called by the party host and several neighbours between 11.45pm-12.30am to report disorder.

The party spilled into the street with people fighting and engaging in other antisocial behaviour such as smashing bottles and yelling.

Two local police cars called for backup due to the agitated mood of the crowd and the risk they posed to themselves, Police staff and members of the public.

When other units arrived the crowd became destructive, throwing a brick through a Police car windscreen and a rock through a side window of a Police van.

Police donned riot gear to clear the streets and were pelted with bricks and wood.

Some police have minor bruising as a result of this.

The party was eventually cleared with six arrests made for failing to comply with Police directions, breach of the peace and disorder.

One youth was taken home by Police.