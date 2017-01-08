Arrest after crossbow fired during family harm incident

Sunday, 8 January, 2017 - 11:25

Please attribute to Inspector Keith Borrell, Taranaki Area Commander.

A 39-year-old local man has been arrested following the incident in Okato, New Plymouth, yesterday.

At approximately 4.10pm yesterday Police were notified that a man had fired a crossbow during a family harm incident.

No one was injured as a result.

Police were deployed to the address and communicated with the man, appealing for him to come outside and informing him that he was under arrest.

The man refused to comply and made verbal threats to the officers.

Due to the escalating nature of the incident the Armed Offenders Squad (AOS) was deployed.

The other people in the house were able to leave without incident.

Police continued to communicate and negotiate with the man for several hours, attempting to convince him to leave the house on his own accord.

At around 2am Police were able to enter the house using CS gas and the man was taken into custody without further incident.

He was taken to hospital for assessment and has no related injuries.

No Police staff or members of the public were injured during this incident.

Police investigations into the incident are ongoing and formal charges are yet to be laid.