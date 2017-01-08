Crash on SH 3 near Bulls - one lane blocked

|
Emergency services are responding to a crash on State Highway 3, around 1km north of Bulls.
The crash, which occurred shortly after 8.30am, has blocked the southbound lane.
Four people are reported to have serious injuries.
The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and will be investigating.
