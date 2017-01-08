Police name cyclist deceased in Taupo

|
Police can now name the man who died after a car struck his bike yesterday in Taupo.
He was 67-year-old Nick Calavrias from Wellington.
Police's Serious Crash Unit is investigating the circumstance surrounding the crash.
The matter will be referred to the Coroner.
Police's thoughts are with Mr Calavrias' family during this time.
