Formal charges laid after incident in Okato, New Plymouth

|
[ login or create an account ]
Formal charges have been laid against the 39-year-old man arrested early today following an incident in Okato, New Plymouth, overnight.
He will be appearing in the New Plymouth District Court tomorrow facing charges of assault with a weapon, and threatening to kill.
Police investigations into the incident are ongoing.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.