Police name man deceased in Arundel Rakaia Gorge Road crash

Sunday, 8 January, 2017 - 15:45

Canterbury Police can now name the man found deceased after a crash off Arundel Rakaia Gorge Road yesterday morning.

The body of 42-year-old Shane William Forsyth, of Westport, was found inside a brown van submerged in water in an irrigation race around 8am.

Police's thoughts are with Mr Forsyth's family and friends at this time.

The circumstances surrounding the crash continue to be investigated by the Police Serious Crash Unit, and the death will be referred to the Coroner.