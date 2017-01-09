SIGNAL appoints new Director

Monday, 9 January, 2017 - 09:20

SIGNAL’s new interim director, Dr Stuart Charters, today begins leading the South Island ICT Graduate School, with the ultimate goal of guiding New Zealand to a more tech-savvy future.

Dr Charters has been involved with the development of New Zealand’s newest ICT grad school since its inception and, as Head of Informatics and Enabling Technologies at Lincoln University, he is well placed to direct the school.

Dr Charters is enthusiastic about leading SIGNAL as it begins delivery of its programmes in February 2017.

"I’m looking forward to working with SIGNAL, which is the first of its kind as a collaboration between the leading tertiary institutions across the South Island in partnership with industry. This school is a direct response to the rapid growth in IT roles across all sectors, where thousands of new jobs will be created in the next ten years.

"Through disruptive innovation in the IT education space, and working in deep partnership with industry, we are gearing up to become an essential part of the tech ecosystem in the South Island."

Recently appointed SIGNAL chair Dr David Band says Dr Charters is perfectly placed to take on the director role having been a key part of the team that created the SIGNAL programmes.

"From the beginning, Stuart has been involved in the management group and convening the Academic Working Group which developed the SIGNAL academic programmes, alongside the Christchurch and Dunedin ICT sectors," says Dr Band.

"Stuart is not only deeply knowledgeable about SIGNAL, he is also passionate about the value it can add to South Island business and education."

Dr Charters studied Computer Science at St Chad’s College, Durham University, graduating with a PhD and working as a post-doctoral researcher. He moved to New Zealand in 2006 to lecture at Lincoln University in the then Applied Computing Group. Most recently Stuart has been Senior Lecturer and Head of Department, Informatics and Enabling Technologies. Stuart has research interests in Evidence-Based Software Engineering, eResearch and Precision Agriculture technologies.