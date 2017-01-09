Police investigating serious assault in Whangarei

Monday, 9 January, 2017 - 12:10

Statement from Detective Senior Sergeant Dene Begbie:

A 42-year-old man is fighting for his life in Auckland Hospital following a serious assault at an address in William Jones Drive, Otangarei yesterday afternoon.

Police were called to the address shortly after 3pm on 8 January 2017.

The victim is reported to have been hit on the head with a piece of wood.

He was taken through to Whangarei Hospital however was transferred to Auckland Hospital where he underwent surgery last night.

He is in a critical condition and has life-threatening injuries.

Police have spoken to a number of witnesses in relation to this incident and are following positive lines of enquiry.

A scene examination of the address in William Jones Drive is underway.

Police are asking anyone who was at the address or any members of our community who were in the area and witnessed any suspicious activity to please contact Whangarei Police Station on 09 430 4500.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.