Another windy week ahead

Monday, 9 January, 2017 - 12:58

Most places are in for more windy days this week, due to a large high north of New Zealand directing a prevailing westerly flow over the country. On Wednesday and Thursday, winds are expected to rise to gale in parts of the South Island and lower North Island as a significant front moves north over New Zealand.

"The current weather pattern means the wettest area this week will be the West Coast of the South Island, while eastern parts of the North Island and Northland will be the driest," commented MetService Meteorologist Stephen Glassey.

Forecast 24 hour rainfall accumulations broken down day by day

Tennis fans heading to the Heineken Open in Auckland can expect mostly dry but cloudy conditions this week. Although breezy westerlies are expected at times, they are unlikely to be severe.

On Thursday, northerly gales are expected in Wellington for the first day of the cricket test between the Black Caps and Bangladesh, with a period of rain likely in the afternoon. However, conditions should improve dramatically on Friday, when the front clears New Zealand.

A brief ridge of high pressure follows the front on Friday. However, another front is expected to move over New Zealand next weekend.

