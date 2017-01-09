Crash on SH3 Manawatu - car vs truck

Monday, 9 January, 2017 - 19:40

Police are currently in attendance at a serious crash on SH3 at intersection of Rangitikei Line and Oroua Road which occurred around 7.30 this evening.

A car and truck have collided and Police are currently on scene with ambulance.

Two people are trapped inside the car and one person is unconscious.

Motorists are urged to keep clear of the crash site and currently south-bound traffic is being diverted down Awahuri Road.