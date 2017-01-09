Crash on SH3 Manawatu - car vs truck

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police are currently in attendance at a serious crash on SH3 at intersection of Rangitikei Line and Oroua Road which occurred around 7.30 this evening.
A car and truck have collided and Police are currently on scene with ambulance.
Two people are trapped inside the car and one person is unconscious.
Motorists are urged to keep clear of the crash site and currently south-bound traffic is being diverted down Awahuri Road.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.