Two men injured in Napier incident

Tuesday, 10 January, 2017 - 06:51

Two Hawke's Bay men are nursing wounds following an incident at a fast food outlet in Napier last night.

Constable Vicky Holden said that Police were called to McDonald's Restaurant in Thackeray Street at about 9pm following reports of people fighting.

Two men had been hurt, with one going through a plate glass window, and a weapon was also thought to have been involved, Ms Holden said.

The injured men were transported separately to Hawke's Bay Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made yet as Police still need to speak to a number of witnesses.