Police presence in Te Atatu

Police have cordoned off a section of Te Atatu Road, near Royal View Road, in West Auckland this morning.
Police were notified at 6.25am that a man's body has been found on the footpath near a bus stop.
Police are investigating the circumstances. At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained.
