Firefighters Union ban fleet of Fraser-MAN appliances

Tuesday, 10 January, 2017 - 08:52

Auckland firefighters have taken the action of banning their entire fleet of Fraser-MAN fire trucks. The decision follows firefighters frustrations at a house fire in Manurewa.

The Auckland Local of the New Zealand Professional Firefighters’ Union say fire crews responded to a 111 call from a Lawrence Crescent address on Friday.

Firefighters were inside the home tackling the fire when the engine’s pump suddenly lost pressure.

The consequences could have been serious, as it meant water could not be pumped while firefighters wearing breathing apparatus carried out their overhaul.

Fortunately, firefighters had completed their search of the home when the flow of water reduced to a trickle. Crews were able to safely withdraw from danger.

The NZPFU say this known fault was reportedly remedied by the Fire Service.

NZPFU Auckland Local Vice President Boyd Raines says "yet another ‘fix’ has failed to stick. These vehicles have suffered a myriad of electrical faults."

A leaked photo of the Fire Service’s workshop in Otahuhu shows that faulty trucks litter the forecourt. Of the fleet of eleven, the photo shows six of the broken fire engines abandoned on a concrete pad. A further three, out of order, sit deserted behind the fence. At the time, two remaining trucks based at Grey Lynn and Remuera Fire Stations were having to be backed up by neighbouring stations running older but demonstrably more reliable appliances.

Raines says "those residents living in the Auckland Suburbs of Grey Lynn and Remuera are Fire Service Levy payers too. They deserve better; the risk to firefighters and the public is too great."

"Auckland Firefighters have completely lost faith in these Fraser-MAN appliances. The incident on Friday eroded the last vestiges of trust our members had in these vehicles."

August last year was the first time in 20-years that firefighters were forced to black an appliance due to safety concerns. The Auckland City fire truck carried the lifesaving "jaws of life" rescue equipment and was the first of the eleven engines to be taken off the road. Christchurch and Wellington each have one appliance blacked at this stage.