Ian Mune stands with Pike families

Tuesday, 10 January, 2017 - 09:27

Renowned actor and director Ian Mune OBE joined the picket line at Pike River this morning to show his support for families who are protesting attempts to seal the mine forever.

Mr Mune says the Government needs to act to stop the seal and explore the drift for remains and evidence. "I’ve come to Pike River today to show that like many many other New Zealanders I support these families. They deserve justice. It is shameful that they are having to fight so hard to get it.

"The Government can’t just treat these grieving families as an irritant to be pushed aside. They have a right to be listened to.

"Permanently sealing an unexamined crime scene is a travesty. There’s expert advice that it’s safe to enter the drift, and there may be evidence down there that could save lives in other mines."