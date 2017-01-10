Otorohanga is New Zealand’s ‘luckiest’ region for 2016

Tuesday, 10 January, 2017 - 09:51

New Zealand’s favourite ‘Kiwiana town’ has made it onto the map for another reason, after topping the table as New Zealand’s ‘luckiest’ area for Lotto winning in 2016.

With an estimated population of 9,141, Otorohanga was boosted into the top spot after a ticket sold in the small coastal town of Kawhia won $13.3 million with Powerball in July 2016. A local Te Awamutu man scooped the big prize with a ticket bought at Oparau Roadhouse - one of two he picked up for the draw.

"I actually bought two tickets for the draw, and I gave one to a friend for her birthday.

"I had her and some other mates around for a couple of drinks after I found out about the win, so we could all celebrate together. Everyone’s been so supportive - the truth is that I really am one of the luckiest people in New Zealand."

The central North Island hot spot has brought the luckiest region title back to the North Island for the first time since 2013, with Westland taking out the title in 2015 and Kaikoura nabbing it in 2014.

On average, Otorohanga locals won around $1,526 per capita, which is over $500 more than the second luckiest region.

Auckland’s Rodney Ward came in at second place - not surprising considering a local couple claimed the largest prize ever won in New Zealand . The lucky couple found out about their win $44 million Powerball while on a tea break.

"I was at work on smoko break and decided to check our ticket. I saw that I had three numbers in a row, so I quickly checked that I had the Powerball number and then went back and checked the rest of the numbers," said the winner.

"As soon as I saw I had all the numbers on one line I just yelled ‘holy shit!’ - my boss thought I’d chopped my arm off with a saw."

Meanwhile, a $22.2 million Powerball win in April boosted Ashburton’s luck, making it the third luckiest place in New Zealand - and the luckiest area in the South Island for 2016.

An Ashburton couple took home the $22.2 million prize and planned to use some of their winnings to pay for their dream wedding.

"We’ve been engaged for around six years now, but have been so busy with jobs and the kids that our wedding has taken a backseat. So that’s one of the first things we’re going to tick off the list - getting hitched in style!" said the winner.

Rounding out the top 10 spots are Ruapehu, Kaikoura, Dunedin, Timaru, Auckland’s Waitemata and Gulf Ward, Wairoa and Opotiki.

Each of these regions enjoyed a First Division win with either Lotto or Powerball, helping cement their spot on this year’s luckiest list.

Over $503 million in prizes were won in 2016 with Lotto, including a total of 282 First Division prizes won by players around the country.

Lotto New Zealand also transferred $204 million to the NZ Lottery Grants Board, which is used to fund arts, sporting and community organisations and projects throughout New Zealand.

As for which Lotto store was the ‘luckiest’ for 2016, South Dunedin Night n Day has claimed this year’s coveted title having sold one Powerball First Division ticket along with three Lotto First Division winning tickets, coming to a total of $14.3 million in First Division prizes won at the store.