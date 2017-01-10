Time to acknowledge Dunedin's local community champions

Tuesday, 10 January, 2017 - 10:59

The search is on to unearth Dunedin’s hardworking voluntary groups with entries now open for the Trustpower Dunedin Community Awards.

Entries for the Trustpower Dunedin Community Awards opened yesterday, Monday 9 January. The Awards, which are run in partnership with the Dunedin City Council, are open to all voluntary groups and organisations working to make Dunedin a better place to live.

Since the Trustpower Dunedin Community Awards began in 2001 more than $85,900 has been given away to deserving voluntary groups and organisations. This year more than $5000 is up for grabs.

Anyone can enter a voluntary group or organisation for the Trustpower XXX District Community Awards - voluntary groups and organisations can even enter themselves.

"Dunedin is a community-minded city that has an impressive volunteering culture. I’m looking forward to learning about what these volunteers have been achieving, and I hope to see the community come on board to recognise these unsung heroes.

Entering a group for the Trustpower Dunedin Community Awards will take just two minutes of your time, but will be an enormous boost for the group you are recognising," says Miss Beaton.

Entry Forms for the Trustpower Community Awards are available from the Council offices or service centres or can be completed online at www.Trustpower.co.nz/communityawards. Entry Forms can also be received by calling Emily Beaton on 0800 87 11 11 extension 4310.

The awards cover five categories; Heritage and Environment, Health and Wellbeing, Arts and Culture, Sport and Leisure, and Educational and Child/Youth Development. Category winners receive $500, runners-up receive $250 and the Supreme Winner will take home $1,500 and an all-expenses paid trip to the 2017 Trustpower National Community Awards. Last year’s Trustpower Dunedin Community Awards Supreme Winner was Presbyterian Support Otago.

Entries for the Trustpower Dunedin Community Awards close at 5pm on Friday 10 March.