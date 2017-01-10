Man charged following alleged assault in Northland

Tuesday, 10 January, 2017 - 11:00

Statement from Detective Senior Sergeant Dene Begbie:

Police have arrested and charged a 22-year-old man following an alleged assault at an address in Williams Jones Drive, Otangarei on Sunday.

He has been charged with wounding and will appear in the Whangarei District Court today.

Police were called to the address shortly after 3pm on 8 January 2017 after a 42-year-old man was allegedly hit in the head with a piece of wood.

He remains in Auckland Hospital in a critical condition.

Enquiries into the incident are on-going and police cannot rule out the possibility of further arrests being laid.

We continue to ask anyone who was at the address or those who were in the area and witnessed anything suspicious to please contact Whangarei Police Station on 09 430 4500.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.