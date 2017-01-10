Hawera woman’s naval career off to a great start

Tuesday, 10 January, 2017 - 11:49

Anita Berry with her family at Devonport Naval Base

Ordinary Stores Accountant (OSA) Anita Berry, of Hawera, has made a great start to her Royal New Zealand Navy career, topping the class for parade training.

She received the Spedding Cup and Award at her graduation parade at the Devonport Naval Base at the end of last year.

OSA Berry, 21, a graduate of Hawera High School, joined the Navy last August. She says she was seeking a good career, the opportunity to travel, and different experiences.

The graduation parade marked the end of 18 weeks’ Basic Common Training (BCT). BCT introduces recruits to all aspects of naval life, and moulds them into capable, self-reliant sailors.