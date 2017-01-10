West Auckland body identified

|
The man found deceased near a Te Atatu bus stop early this morning has now been identified.
Police are in the process of advising the man’s next of kin.
Initial indications is that there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.
A post mortem examination will be carried out tomorrow, however at this point indications are that the man has likely died of natural causes.
