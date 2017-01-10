Buyers urged to be be wary of secondary ticket sellers

Tuesday, 10 January, 2017 - 12:35

Sarah Anderson, Dunedin's Regent Theatre Director, says that tickets for some of the Regent’s events are being sold at inflated prices on overseas websites.

TicketDirect is the only company authorised to sell tickets online for shows and events on at the Regent Theatre in Dunedin. "These companies bulk buy tickets legally then on-sell them at higher prices with huge booking fees. Customers will end up paying far too much, and in the event of a cancellation, TicketDirect will not refund them. By showing that events are sold out, when in fact they are not, and by inflating ticket prices, these websites have many negative effects on the viability of touring shows." says Ms Anderson.

Currently, tickets for the Dunedin shows of The Pink Floyd Experience and Jim Jefferies are being sold on the Viagogo website at inflated prices and states that they are both sold out. Ms Anderson says, "This is not absolutely the case - we almost have a full house for Jim Jefferies and The Pink Floyd Experience, here in April, is selling very well, but neither have yet sold out.

The Regent’s website directs all online transactions to the TicketDirect website and customers can also purchase tickets by calling 03 4778597 or coming in to the Regent Box Office. "We caution people purchasing tickets through websites other than TicketDirect that it is at their own risk. If you’re booking tickets for a Regent show over the internet, please ensure you’re paying via TicketDirect only. If you are unsure whether the website is legitimate, please phone us on 03 4778597."

The Regent Theatre Box Office also sells tickets for shows through Ticketek, TicketMaster and iTicket.