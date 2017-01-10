Coromandel road users asked to avoid SH25a and Kopu area

Tuesday, 10 January, 2017 - 14:47

Road users travelling in the Coromandel are being urged to avoid using State Highway 25a and State Highway 25 near Kopu after two separate crashes.

State Highway 25a is closed between Kopu and Hikuai (pictured above). State Highway 25 is closed between Kopu Bridge and Hauraki Rd (not pictured).

NZ Transport Agency Journey Manager, Liam Ryan, says both detours involve people travelling through Paeroa which could add an extra 40 minutes to a trip.

He says significant delays are expected and all road users should avoid the area or delay their travel.

Motorists can get real time information from:

- 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

- www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

For Waikato/Bay of Plenty updates on this crash and others use:

- www.facebook.com/NZTAWaikatoBoP/

- www.twitter.com/NZTAWaiBoP