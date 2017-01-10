Police attend two serious crashes near Thames

Tuesday, 10 January, 2017 - 14:11

Police are attending two serious crashes near Thames.

Significant delays are expected as a result of these crashes and motorists are asked to take alternative routes.

Crash one:

At approximately 1.25pm Police were notified that a crash had occurred between two vehicles on State Highway 25.

Two people are in a critical condition and will be transported to hospital via helicopter.

The road is closed between Kopu Bridge and the turn off to Turua until further notice.

The serious crash unit is investigating the crash.

Crash two:

Police were notified at 1.40pm that a car had gone over the bank on Kopu-Hikaui Road, between Kirikiri Valley and Puketui Roads.

There are two people in a critical condition and one in a serious condition.

The serious crash unit has been advised and will also be investigating this crash.