Fires destroy Kohanga Reo and Marae

Tuesday, 10 January, 2017 - 14:55

Two significant fires in 12 hours have left members of the Mo te Whanau Te Kohanga Reo in Raetihi and Manu Ariki marae, near Taumarunui, in despair.

At approximately 10pm Monday night, appliances from Raetihi, Ohakune, Waiouru and Whanganui responded to a fire at the Mo te Whanau Te Kohanga Reo in Raetihi. Upon arrival the brigade found the building was well ablaze and called for immediate back up to help safely extinguish the fire. No more than 12 hours later, but further north along State Highway 4, the Taumarunui and neighbouring brigades were responding to the Manu Ariki Marae blaze.

New Zealand Fire Service National Maori Advisor, Piki Thomas, says that there is no suggestion the fires are connected.

"Thankfully there was no loss of life or serious injury at either incident," said Mr Thomas. "It is a timely reminder for all marae and kohanga reo to manage the risk of fire to our whare.

"We encourage whanau to consider fire safety for their buildings, particularly for the sleeping areas. Fire safety is aligned to the ethos of manaaki tangata or caring for one another," he said.

Most marae buildings are constructed with little or no fire rated materials to reduce fire spread and, even if they were, the open plan layout of the building isn't designed to stem the spread of fire. "This increased risk means marae need early fire detection systems and an escape plan to provide a safe and speedy evacuation of everyone".

"We recommend that all marae have long-life photoelectric smoke alarms installed, along with sprinklers, and to make sure that all visitors to the marae know the escape plan and safe meeting point," said Mr Thomas.

New Zealand Fire Service staff are available to discuss marae fire safety options that are appropriate for each marae. This free service is available to every marae by contacting 0800 MAHUIKA (0800 6248452)

While the cause of the kohanga reo fire in Raetihi has been determined as an electrical-related matter, the investigation into the Manu Ariki Marae fire was still being carry out.