Crash closes SH25 west of Kopu Bridge

Tuesday, 10 January, 2017 - 14:53

State Highway 25 is closed in both directions just west of Kopu Bridge following an accident. Detour in both directions via Paeroa.

State Highway 25 is closed between Kopu Bridge and Hauraki Road, in both directions. NZ Transport Agency advises to allow an extra 40 minutes for the detour via Paeroa.

If you're travelling to Thames and the Coromandel Peninsula from the west along SH25, take Hauraki Rd through Turua, then SH2 to Paeroa, then SH26 back up to Thames and the Kopu-Hikuai Rd (SH25A).

Reverse this if you're travelling west in the direction of Auckland from the Coromandel Peninsula.

NZTA says the detour is in place until further notice.

For NZTA updates, go to their traffic information web page.