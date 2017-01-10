Woman found unresponsive in swimming pool

|
A woman has been taken to North Shore Hospital in a critical condition after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool at an address in the Hauraki area.
Police were called to the address at around 1.30pm.
We remain at the scene and are making further enquiries.
At this point we do not believe that there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding this incident.
