Ruapehu libraries keeping kids busy over summer

Tuesday, 10 January, 2017 - 15:18

Ruapehu libraries are having another busy summer with the popularity of the summer reading programme, crafts, computers and other activities keeping kids coming back and their parents happy.

Community Librarian Fiona Thomas said that the yearly summer reading programme for kids aged from six to 12 years was a popular as ever with the theme this year being ‘Sail into Summer Reading’.

"Due to anticipated demand we ordered extra reading and activity packs for this summer," she said.

"Overall we are slightly ahead of last year with Taumarunui library having our largest number of enrolments to date with 42 kids taking part."

"Kids love the summer reading programme with a lot of them coming back year after year," said Mrs. Thomas.

"When the children register for the programme they get given a special registration pack that includes a folder full of puzzles and other activities and each time they check-in after reading a book they get a small gift such as a book bag, pen, pencil case or writing pad, etc."

"At the end of the programme we always have a ‘Finale Party’ to celebrate the success of all the kids who took part."

Mrs. Thomas said that in line with the summer reading programme theme next week all three libraries were each having a special ‘Sunshine and Sails Summertime Craft’ day.

"Raetihi library’s is on Wednesday 18 January, Ohakune on Thursday 19 January and Taumarunui on Friday 20 January all starting at 10.30am."

"In addition, this week on Friday (13 January) master storyteller, author and cartoon artist Stu Duval is giving a free show at the Taumarunui library starting at 10.00am." "Suitable for kids aged five to 12 years this is one they won’t want to miss."

"Stu has a fantastic reputation as an entertainer and will be bringing a suitcase full of tales, cartoon drawing and a whole lot of fun to the library."

Mrs. Thomas added that all the school holiday activities play an important role in getting kids excited about their library, reading and feeling comfortable about using all the ‘kid friendly’ things we have here.