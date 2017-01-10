Southlanders warned about overseas ticketing websites

Tuesday, 10 January, 2017 - 15:48

Southlanders booking tickets online for shows at Invercargill’s Civic Theatre and Rugby Park Stadium are advised to use the official TicketDirect website, instead of overseas websites that are selling tickets to some Invercargill events at inflated prices.

Invercargill Venue and Events Manager, Kate Feaver said she had been alerted by the Manager of the Baycourt Performing Arts Centre in Tauranga, that overseas companies were buying tickets to shows in New Zealand and then on-selling them at higher prices, with large booking fees.

Not only did patrons risk paying far too much for the tickets, but in the event of the show being cancelled, TicketDirect would not refund them.

Currently The Pink Floyd Experience is being sold on the Viagogo website at inflated prices and the website states that the show at the Civic Theatre is Sold Out. "This is not the case. Although the show is selling very well, it has not yet sold out," she said.

The Invercargill City Council’s website directs people wanting to book online, to the TicketDirect website.

"If you’re booking over the internet for a show or event at the Civic Theatre or Rugby Park Stadium, please ensure you’re paying via TicketDirect only. If you are unsure, please phone the Invercargill Ticketing Office on (03) 211 1692," Ms Feaver said.