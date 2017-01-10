Crashes close SH25 west of Kopu Bridge and SH25A

Tuesday, 10 January, 2017 - 16:13

Serious crashes have closed State Highway 25 just west of Kopu Bridge and SH25A (Kopu-Hikuai Rd). Detours in place for both accidents, expect delays.

State Highway 25 is closed between Kopu Bridge and Hauraki Road, in both directions. NZ Transport Agency advises to allow an extra 40 minutes for the detour via Paeroa.

If you're travelling to Thames and the Coromandel Peninsula from the west along SH25, take Hauraki Rd through Turua, then SH2 to Paeroa, then SH26 back up to Thames and the Kopu-Hikuai Rd (SH25A).

Reverse this if you're travelling west in the direction of Auckland from the Coromandel Peninsula.

And an accident on SH25A (Kopu-Hikuai Rd) has also closed that road. To get to Whangamata from the west, go via Paeroa and Waihi; or for points further north on the Coromandel Peninsula, take the Thames Coast Rd and cross the peninsula on either the Tapu-Coroglen Rd (mostly unsealed), the 309 Rd (also mostly unsealed) or continue on SH25 through Coromandel Town to Mercury Bay and Whitianga.

NZTA says both detours are in place until further notice.

For NZTA updates, go to their traffic information web page.