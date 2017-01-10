Diversion in place after crash on State Highway 2 south of Katikati

Tuesday, 10 January, 2017 - 16:17

State Highway 2 south of Katikati is expected to be closed for at least the next two hours after a serious crash.

The crash occurred near Tetley Road.

The NZ Transport Agency says the diversion is through State Highway 29 Kaimai Ranges.

Motorists heading to the Bay of Plenty can turn off at Paeroa and use State Highway 26, State Highway 27 then State Highway 24 to reach State Highway 29.

The diversion could add an extra 45 minutes to a normal journey.

Road users are asked to avoid the area or delay all non-essential travel.