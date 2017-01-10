One dies following crashes in Thames

Tuesday, 10 January, 2017 - 17:05

Waikato District Police are investigating two serious crashes which have occurred near Thames this afternoon.

The roads remains closed in both areas and motorists are asked to avoid the area, using an alternative route or postponing travel for at least two hours.

Crash one:

At approximately 1:25pm on State Highway 25, two cars collided head-on, both with one occupant in each car.

At this stage, Police understand the silver car travelling westbound crossed the centre-line colliding with a green car travelling eastbound.

The driver of the green car died shortly after the incident and the driver of the silver car remains in a critical condition.

Police express their sympathies to the families of those involved while the Serious Crash Unit investigate the cause.

Part of the investigation will involve working to establish exactly what caused one of the vehicles to cross the centre-line.

The road remains closed between Kopu Bridge and the turn off to Turua until further notice.

Crash two:

At approximately 1:40pm, a second crash on Kopu-Hikuai Road occurred after a car travelling westbound left the road and went over a bank.

Four people were in the vehicle.

One person in a critical condition and a second person in a serious condition have been taken to Waikato Hospital.

A third person has been taken to Thames Hospital in a moderate condition.

The fourth occupant has minor injuries.

Kopu-Hikuai Road has one lane open now, but Police urge motorists to avoid the area unless absolutely necessary.

Information on the diversions in place is available on the NZTA website at http://www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Please take care on whichever route you use - ensure you are well rested, free of distractions and drive to the conditions.