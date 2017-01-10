Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

SH2 south of Katikati now open but significant delays expected

HomeNational
Contributor:
Fuseworks Media Fuseworks Media
Tuesday, 10 January, 2017 - 16:57

State Highway 2 near Katikati is now open but traffic remains heavy in the area and significant delays are expected.

A crash closed the State Highway near Tetley Road this afternoon.

The NZ Transport Agency is asking motorists to delay their travel while the traffic clears if they can.

All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.