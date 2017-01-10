SH2 south of Katikati now open but significant delays expected

|
[ login or create an account ]
State Highway 2 near Katikati is now open but traffic remains heavy in the area and significant delays are expected.
A crash closed the State Highway near Tetley Road this afternoon.
The NZ Transport Agency is asking motorists to delay their travel while the traffic clears if they can.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.