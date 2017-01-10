Invercargill man assaulted in home - police seek information

Tuesday, 10 January, 2017 - 18:50

Statement from Detective Sergeant John Kean

Invercargill Police are investigating an incident on Limestone Plains Road, Thornbury which occurred at around 11pm on Monday 9 January.

The occupants of a house awoke to door-knocking and when they opened their door they was confronted with a person brandishing a firearm.

This person along with two others then forced their way into the house.

It is believed that at least one of the others was also carrying a firearm.

A struggle then ensued. The male occupant was taken outside assaulted and was left lying injured on the lawn.

The group of offenders left the address in a car and they are thought to have travelled along Limestone Plains Road in the direction of the Thornbury township.

It is believed possible that a fourth person was involved who was driving the vehicle.

The offenders, prior to leaving, have attempted to search the house although at this point it is not known if anything has been stolen.

The male victim received fractures to his neck along with a laceration to his head and was treated at Southland Hospital and has been discharged.

Both he and his partner along with their child who was also home at the time have been traumatised by this serious, cowardly and unprovoked attack.

Today Police have conducted a scene examination at the property and there are currently ten officers working on the investigation.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have information on this attack either by calling the Invercargill Police station on (03) 211 0500 or by phoning Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.