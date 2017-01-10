Crash on SH58 Haywards Hill Road

Tuesday, 10 January, 2017 - 20:11

Police and other emergency services are currently at the scene of a two-car crash which occurred this evening at 7.35pm on SH58 Judgeford, near Pauatahanui.

No diversion is in place, however the road is closed and one lane is totally blocked directly outside Old Man Mack Saw Mill and Pauatahanui round-about. The road is currently closed while Police wait for the resuce helicopter to land.

A man has received serious injuries in the crash and will be airlifted to hospital.