Heavy rain for Westland overnight Wed to Thu

Tuesday, 10 January, 2017 - 20:35

A front is expected to move up the South Island late Wednesday and during Thursday. A strong, moist northerly flow ahead of this front should bring a period of heavy rain to the west of the South Island.

About the Westland ranges south of Otira, 150 to 180mm of rain is forecast to fall overnight Wednesday to Thursday.

This amount of rain is likely to cause rivers and streams to rise rapidly and may lead to surface flooding and slips.